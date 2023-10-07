Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur congratulates all athletes on India touching 100th medal mark in Asian Games

WEB DESK

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has congratulated all the athletes on India touching the 100th medal mark in the Asian Games. Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr Thakur said, they are an inspiration for the sportspersons of the future. He said, in the history of 72 years of the Asian Games, Indian athletes have broken multiple world records and made new Asian records. The Minister said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and the facilities provided by him and the hard work and determination of the players made sure that India won 100 medals. He saluted all sportspersons for making history in these Asian Games.