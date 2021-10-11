Members demand urgent general body meeting of Mushawarat

AMN / New Delhi

All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM) has not held its general body meetings during the last two years. Despite a requisition request by a number of members a year ago, the incumbent president Naved Hamid did not call a meeting, although a meeting of the working committee of AIMMM was held during the same period.

Now that elections of AIMMM President and Working Committee are due next December, 35 members of AIMMM’s central committee (general body) have written to its President asking him to hold a meeting of the Central Committee immediately.

Members said in their letter that if no action is taken within two weeks, the members will be constrained to call a meeting to take appropriate decisions. Members who signed this letter include former President AIMMM, Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan, Secretary General AIMMM Mujtaba Farooq, Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, Mufti Ataur Rahman Qasmi, Masoom Moradabadi, Sohail Anjum, Prof. Ishtiaq Zilli, Prof. Muhammad Sulaiman, Prof. Akhtarul Wasey, ex-MP Mohammad Adib, Kamal Faruqi, Maulana Muhammad Tahir Madni, Anees Durrani, Manzoor Ahmad (IPS retd), Khwaja Mohammed Shahid, Dr Syed Ahmad Khan and others.