Meghalaya govt extends lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till 7th June

AMN

Meghalaya is seeing improvement, the State Government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown imposed in the East Khasi Hills district to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stated that the ongoing lockdown has been extended till 7th June. The decision was taken after a review meeting held today.

Mr Tynsong said that home delivery services are permitted subject to permission and inter-district movement to and from East Khasi Hills is restricted. It was also informed that all Central and State Government offices other than those notified by the Personnel Department shall remain closed. Containment measures which are enforced till 31st May throughout the State will be further extended till further orders.