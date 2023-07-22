AMN / LUCKNOW

The mega plantation drive in Uttar Pradesh started today with a target of the plantation of overall 35 crore saplings out of which 30 crore saplings will be planted today. Another part of the drive will be on Independence Day when five crore saplings will be planted by the 15th of August. The State has set a target of plantation of 35 crore saplings this year.





Theme of this year’s plantation drive is ‘Ped Lagao Ped Bachao’ which means ‘plant trees, save trees’. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the campaign by planting saplings in Vidur Kuti Ashram in Bijnaur. In his tweet message Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to every citizen of the State to take part in this campaign and plant at least one sapling around their place.

Governor Anandiben Patel is in Mathura to take part in this drive and other Ministers are also taking part in this mega plantation drive at different districts. The State has divided this year’s plantation drive into two parts beginning today when a total of 30 crore saplings will be planted. Another five crore saplings will be planted on the 15th of August. Different Ministries have been given targets for this plantation drive and the whole State machinery will work in tandem to achieve the goal of plantation of 30 crore saplings. Last year, the State achieved a record of planting 35 crore saplings and this year the same target has been fixed.