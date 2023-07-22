Death toll due to landslide in Raigad rises to 27

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll in the Raigad, Maharashtra landslide incident has risen to 27. Four teams of the NDRF conducted rescue operations at the site in coordination with the State Administration. A base camp has been set up to provide necessary medical aid and other facilities.



In light of the incident, the State government has decided to shift citizens from landslide-prone areas to safer resettlements.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today said that he is going to adopt the children who lost both parents in the landslide incident.

Incessant rainfall triggered a massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad, Maharashtra on Wednesday midnight.