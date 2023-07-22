AMN/WEB DESK

Heavy rains disrupt normal life in many parts of Maharashtra on Saturday. Several districts of the state are facing flood-like situations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg districts for tomorrow.



The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for tomorrow.



Meanwhile, rains have taken a breather in most parts of the city since afternoon. Trains are running normally on the Western and Harbour lines with a slight delay on the Central line. All seven lakes supplying water to the city have seen significant increases as the collective water level reached 47.5 percent.



In Yavatmal, two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed to rescue people who are stranded in floods amid heavy rainfall in Mahagaon taluka. Parts of the Yavatmal district have been witnessing heavy rains since Friday, due to which houses have been inundated and people have been forced to take refuge at higher places.

Three people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Amravati district, which has been receiving continuous rainfall for the last 72 hours resulting in flooding of rivers.



In Sangli, a 22-member NDRF team was deployed along the banks of the Krishna River due to a flood-like situation. The district has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past two days.



In Satara district, 23 families from Morewadi in Mahabaleshwar tehsil have been shifted to a safer place as a precautionary measure following a landslide at Ghavari-Aerane road today. A major portion of a mountain collapsed on the Ghavari-Aerane road in the afternoon and traffic was affected in the area for some time.



Due to continuous rains in the Buldhana district, water has entered many villages and affected normal life.