Manipur Unrest: Hostile protest erupts on Tiddim Road

IFP

A fresh hostile protest haunted Tiddim Road in Imphal West on Saturday after hundreds of women protesters blocked the road and burned tyres demanding the release of arrested volunteers in connection with the burning of vehicle belonging to Manipur IGP K Kabib on July 19 at Ghari area in Tiddim Road.

At around 9.30 am, hundreds of women came out onto the road and blocked it by burning tyres in the middle of the road. The women shouted slogans against the government over the arrest of the 21 youths from the area and others in connection with the burning of the IGP vehicle.

A Manipur police team led by the SP Imphal West, Ibomcha, along with a team of Rapid Action Force, rushed to the site and fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob. The police team also doused the fire in the middle of the road.

Police had arrested 26 people in connection with the violence that burnt the vehicle of the IGP Kabib at Tiddim Road near Ghari on July 19 evening. Among them 5 were released on bail and 21 were taken in judicial custody after producing them to the Judicial magistrate. The womenfolk demanded the release of all those arrested.

Meanwhile the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills have decided to launch various forms of intense agitations from July 24 over the recent horrific viral video incident that shocked the entire nation and the world.

CoTU had earlier served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Central government to book all the culprits involved in the parading naked of the Kuki-Zo women and molesting them before committing the heinous crime of gang-rape on May 4.

The CoTU 48-hour ultimatum expired at 6 pm on July 22.

CoTU’s general secretary Lamminlun Singsit said that our 48-hour ultimatum expired without any positive outcome on Saturday as the Government failed to nab all the culprits involved in the heinous crime.