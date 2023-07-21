इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2023 12:08:16      انڈین آواز
Rajasthan CM Gehlot sacks minister Rajendra Gudha after criticism over crimes against women

AMN

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked with immediate effect on Friday (July 21) after he flagged the cases of crime against women under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The Minister, while addressing the Assembly today, said that the government should “look at own backyard” first before talking about violence-hit Manipur.

“The way cases of crime against women have increased in Rajasthan, instead of talking about Manipur, we should first look at our own backyard. The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities against women have increased, we should introspect.,” Gudha said.

Soon after this, Gehlot recommended Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack Gudha with immediate effect.

“Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has recommended Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack Council of Minister member Rajendra Singh Gudha, Minister of State today, July 21 evening. Governor Mishra has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect,” an official statement said.

