इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2021 05:31:17

Manipur reports 1027 new COVID19 cases

AMN

In Manipur, 1027 people including one personnel from the Central Armed Police Force have tested positive for COVID-19 infection during the last twenty four hours. These cases were detected among the 7184 samples tested.

On the other hand, 10 people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the last twenty four hours thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 1350.

Meanwhile, 643 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the the total number of recovered cases to 72305 in the state. The recovery rate is 87.44 percent. The total number of positive cases so far is 82688. The total number of active cases stands at 9033 in Manipur.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 983206 including 106857 second doses.

