Manipur observes World AIDS Day 2022

WEB DESK

World AIDS Day 2022 was observed on Thursday across the State. The State Level Observation was held at 1st Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal. The Governor of Manipur La Ganesan, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and others attended the observation there.

During the observation, Governor La Ganesan said that it is the responsibility of the society at large, particularly women, to have a greater role to play in the fight against HIV and AIDS. He said that HIV and AIDS issue is no longer a mere health issue and it covered all aspects of life including social, economic, legal, human rights and even political. Therefore, civil societies have to play an active role in tackling the issue.

Chief Minister N. Biren in his address pointed out the increasing number of injecting drug users in the State and said that all those who are involved in drug trafficking and other related act should not be spared.

During the observation, the Governor launched HIV/ Syphilis dual screening in Chief Minister’s Health for All Scheme.