Manipur issue continue to rock Parliament

AMN / WEB DESK

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day following opposition protest over the issue of Manipur violence. The Rajya Sabha also witnessed one adjournment till 12 noon over the issue. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met for the day, members from Congress, DMK, JD(U) and others trooped into the well, raising slogans against the government over the issue of Manipur violence.

They reiterated their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue in the House. Amid uproar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. Later, he adjourned the House till 2 PM. When the House reassembled in the post lunch session, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced amid din. As ruckus continued, the House was adjourned till 3 PM.

When the House reassembled, it passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023 amid din. As ruckus continued the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day. In the Rajya Sabha, when the House assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned about the adjournment notices moved by opposition members.

Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, RJD, Left and others demanded immediate discussion on the Manipur issue under rule 267 by suspending all the businesses. The Chairman said that he has already agreed for a short duration discussion under rule 176 and also allocated time for it. He repeatedly urged for order in the House but protesting members continued with their sloganeering.

As pandemonium prevailed, the Chairman adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the Question Hour was taken up amid din. Members from Congress, DMK, TMC, Left, and others continued with their protest and later staged a walkout from the House. In the post-lunch session, when the House met at 2 PM, opposition parties including Congress, TMC, Left, and DMK started sloganeering, raising demands to allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak on the Manipur issue. Later, the opposition parties staged a walkout from the House for the day.