Haryana: Day after violence, peace committees meetings held in Nuh, Sohna

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

AMN / WEB DESK

A day after communal clashe took place in mewat region of Haryana, Peace committee meetings were organised in Nuh and Sohna on Tuesday with people assuring the administration that they will cooperate fully in maintaining peace.

In Nuh, District Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and SP Narendra Singh Bijarnia presided over the meeting. The SP appealed to the committee members to help identify the accused.

In Sohna, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed those attending the peace committee meeting to restore social harmony in the town. The DC appealed people to not pay heed to rumours and added that strict action would be taken against those trying to disturb harmony.

DCP (Headquarters) Deepak Gehlawat, DCP (South) Siddhant Jain, Sohna SDM Pradeep Singh, Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, former MLA Tejpal Tanwar and others attended the meeting.

The situation in Sohna has improved and markets may open soon but the markets were closed in Badshahpur on Tuesday in protest against the Nuh and Sohna incident.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

On Tuesday, a mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in affected areas. Flag marches were carried out by the police in the two violence-hit towns.

Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, the police said.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Four people were killed and several others injured in Nuh following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession on Monday. A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence to five, police said on Tuesday.
Vij said a curfew has been clamped on Nuh district.

Meanwhile Fresh violence was witnessed in Gurugram as meat shops were attacked in Badhshahpur on Tuesday. Also, at least four eateries and scrap shops were set ablaze by a group of men in Sector 66. More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire. Communal violence also spilled to Palwal and over 25-30 shanties were torched.

Meanwhile, a religious group has announced a nation-wide protest on Wednesday against the Nuh clashes.

Earlier today, a mob attacked a religious place in Gurugram and killed a person, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said.

