Haryana: CM Manohar Lal says, violence in Nuh was pre-planned; Appeals for peace

AMN / WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal has said that the unfortunate incidents of violence in Nuh district as a preplanned and conspired event. While chairing a key meeting with the Home Minister, Anil Vij and top Administrative and Police officers in Chandigarh today, Manohar Lal expressed his concerns about the unfortunate incident that occurred in Nuh yesterday.



He stated that the incident appears to be part of a larger conspiracy, as the SamajikYatra has been taking place annually for several years. The authorities are investigating the incident further to comprehend the underlying causes and potential motives behind it.



Chief Minister said that efforts are underway to identify individuals involved in the incident that are not from the Nuh area. As part of the investigation, 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered, and 70 people have been named and taken into custody. Total five lives have been lost, including two policemen. 16 companies of the Central Police Force have been stationed in Nuh and the surrounding areas. In addition to this, 30 companies of Haryana Police are also present at the location.

To prevent any further escalation, curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure, and in some districts, section 144 has been imposed.



In an appeal to the citizens, the Chief Minister urged everyone to come forward and play their part in restoring peace in areas where such incidents have occurred.