Caste-survey in Bihar will go on, rules Patna High

The Patna High Court has upheld the caste survey being undertaken by Bihar government. A Bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy delivered the verdict today on various petitions challenging the caste-based survey. 

The survey is slated to be carried out in two phases. The first phase, under which a household counting exercise was taken up, was conducted by the State government in January this year. The second phase of the survey commenced on April 15, focusing on gathering data related to people’s caste and socio-economic conditions. The entire process was planned to be completed by May this year. However, on May 4, the High Court had stayed the caste census.

خبرنامہ

امریکی صدر نے امام حسین کی شہادت کو یاد کیا

واشنگٹن: امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے یومِ عاشور کی مناسبت سے مسلم ...

پاکستان میں ایک سیاسی ریلی میں بم دھماکے سے کم سے کم چالیس افراد ہلاک

پاکستان میں باجوڑ میں جمعیت علمائے اسلام (جے یو آئی)کے ورکر ...

من کی بات: پی ایم مودی نے شاہڈول کو منی برازیل بنانے پر رئیس احمد کی تعریف کی۔

تحریر عندلیب اختر وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج سابق قومی کھل ...

