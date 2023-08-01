Caste-survey in Bihar will go on, rules Patna High

AMN / PATNA

The Patna High Court has upheld the caste survey being undertaken by Bihar government. A Bench of Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Partha Sarthy delivered the verdict today on various petitions challenging the caste-based survey.

The survey is slated to be carried out in two phases. The first phase, under which a household counting exercise was taken up, was conducted by the State government in January this year. The second phase of the survey commenced on April 15, focusing on gathering data related to people’s caste and socio-economic conditions. The entire process was planned to be completed by May this year. However, on May 4, the High Court had stayed the caste census.