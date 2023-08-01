PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak Award for his contribution towards country’s progress

AMN / PUNE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for his outstanding contributions towards the progress of the country. He was given the award at a function in Pune today.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said he feels honoured to receive the award named after Lokmanya Tilak, who was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle. Prime Minister said, Lokmanya Tilak changed the course of the freedom struggle and British called him the father of Indian unrest. Mr Modi said, Lokmanya Tilak had this unique ability to identify young talent and Veer Savarkar was one such example. Prime Minister said Tilak realised the capability of Veer Savarkar and was instrumental in his education abroad. Modi said, trust on each other will make us strong and development is impossible if there is an atmosphere of mistrust.



Prime Minister began his Pune visit by performing Darshan and Pooja at Dagdusheth Mandir.



Mr Modi flagged off Metro trains marking inauguration of services on completed sections of the two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I. Prime Minister also inaugurated the Waste to Energy Plant under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Developed at a cost of about 300 crore rupees, it will use up about 2.5 lakh MT of waste annually to produce electricity.



Moving ahead towards the mission of achieving Housing for All, Mr. Modi also handed over more than 1280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by PCMC. He also handover more than 2650 PMAY houses constructed by Pune Municipal Corporation. Further, Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of around 1190 PMAY houses to be constructed by PCMC, and of over 6400 houses constructed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.