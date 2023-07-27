Manipur issue continues to rock Both Houses of Parliament

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Both Houses of Parliament continued to witness disruptions over the issue of violence in Manipur. In Lok Sabha, when the House met after a second adjournment at 3 PM today, the House passed the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2023 and the Repealing and Amending Bill 2022 amid continuous uproar by the Opposition parties. As the ruckus continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, when the House met at 2 PM after the first adjournment, a similar scene was witnessed and it was adjourned till 3 PM. In the morning when the House met for the day, Opposition members from Congress, TMC, DMK, JD(U), and others trooped into the well demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue. Speaker Om Birla asked the protesting members to maintain decorum in the House, but agitating members did not pay heed. Opposition members were seen wearing black attire. Amid the ruckus, the Speaker tried to run the Question Hour, but in vain. Later, he adjourned the House till 2 PM.

A similar scene was witnessed in Rajya Sabha too. When the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, the scene was no different. As Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar allowed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to speak, treasury bench members started sloganeering. This forced the adjournment of the House till 2 PM. In the post-lunch session, when the House assembled, Opposition members continued with their protest and later staged a walkout from the House. The House passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after a brief discussion.

Earlier, when the House met for the day, Opposition members from Congress, TMC, and others started sloganeering over the Manipur issue. Amid the din, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar made a statement about the Foreign policy engagement of the country. Opposition members continued with their protest. Later, members from the treasury also started sloganeering. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal taunted on black attires of the Opposition members and criticised them. The Chairman repeatedly asked for order in the House and said that the External Affairs Minister has made a very important statement and Opposition members should use this opportunity to seek clarification. But protesting members did not pay heed. Later, the House was adjourned till 12 Noon.