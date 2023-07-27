President Murmu calls upon lawyers to serve poor and underprivileged people

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today called upon lawyers to serve the poor and underprivileged and give them legal assistance free of charge. She said they should also spend a portion of their income for upliftment of the poor and underprivileged.

Addressing the 10th convocation of National Law University at Cuttack this evening, the President said the Indian freedom movement was led by many renowned lawyers. She said Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was not a great lawyer but he always supported the poor people on legal matters. Therefore, it is the duty of lawyers to ensure that persons who are unaware of legal issues get the benefits of the legal system.



Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Justice of Odisha High Court Justice Dr S Muralidhar were present at the convocation meeting.