Manipur CM N Biren Singh launches PM FME Scheme

The State Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) Scheme in Manipur. The launching of the Scheme was done during the inaugural function of Conference Cum Buyer Meet at Hotel Imphal today.

The PM FME Scheme aims to provide financial, technical and business support to micro food processing units, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Self Help Groups (SHGs). The Scheme will also promote One District One Product to reap the benefit of scales in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services and marketing of products.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Shri N. Biren Singh said that the State Government had been putting in tireless efforts to make Manipur a self reliant State under the Prime Minister Narendra modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He further stressed that fruits and vegetables produced in the State are more nutritious and of different taste compared to that of other States in the Country.

Asserting that the State Government had started exporting black rice and other horticulture products in the recent years, he added that an outlet for organic products had been opened at Pune and the Government is planning to open such outlets in other metropolitan cities too. This would not only provide better returns to farmers and entrepreneurs but also provide employment opportunities.