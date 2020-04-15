Latest News

Manipur: CM appeals to the people to support extended Lockdown

AMN

Manipur Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh appealed to the people of the State to support and abides by the decision of the Central Government on extension of nationwide lockdown till 3rd May, 2020. The appeal was made by Chief Minister through video message today after the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi announced that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till 3rd May, 2020.

Shri Biren said, State government fully endorses the decision of the Union government to extend the lockdown. Many countries have appreciated the steps and preventive measures including nationwide lockdown taken up by the Prime Minister in the Country.

He also appealed to the Manipuris who are stranded outside the State not to get frightened as the State government has already made arrangement for their well being. So far, around 17,900 students have registered to State portal and an amount of Rs. 2,00 each have been credited to the bank accounts of around 2,700 students belongs to Manipur state till now.

Chief Minister also request people to follow the seven points laid by the Prime Minister in his address to the Nation today and download the Arogya Setu Mobile App to help prevent the spread of Corona infection.

