J&Kr LG interacts with Traders at Raj Bhavan

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today interacted with Traders and representatives of various associations at Raj Bhavan, Jammu. Heads of various associations and organizations were present during the interaction. At the outset, the representatives of various associations lauded the efforts of UT Administration under the LG for containing the spread of COVID-19 in J&K.

They put forth several demands pertaining to treatment of non-COVID patients, hiring of SRTC Trucks for transportation of essentials from outside the UT by the Traders, supply of ration to daily earners, entry of heavy vehicles during day time, installation of sanitization tunnels in high footfall areas etc. They also demanded allowing operations of industrial units.

The LG was informed that due to lockdown, around 50,000 labourers working in Brick Kilns across Jammu were left stranded. Request was made to allow the operations of the Brick Kilns units as the stocks of bricks have also reportedly exhausted, they said. While interacting with the representatives of the associations, LG assured them that all the genuine demands and issues projected by them would be looked into on priority.

LG asked them to ensure adherence of social distancing norms and said that it is a responsibility of every individual to play his role in the fight against COVID-19.