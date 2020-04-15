CM Yogi welcomes the extension of lockdown

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh,Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the extension of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Yogi Adityanath said that the step is essential for the good health and secured future of of 130 crore countrymen. He said that the lockdown will be implemented firmly in state.He said that government is ensuring there might not be any problem to people in lockdown. He said supply chain in Corona Hotspots should remain strong.

He added that government is very serious about violations of the lockdown and is taking strict action against black marketeers and hoarders.

Meanwhile after getting 99 new cases of Coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in state has reached 657. 49 people have been cured and released so far.