Jharkhand CM says his Govt. stands by Centre’s decision to extend Lockdown

Jharkhand has come in full support of extension of Lockdown till May 3rd, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April to contain the spread of Novel Corona Virus and stop more areas to turn into hotspot zones.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that Jharkhand Government stands by the decision of the Centre and will extend it full support for implementation of Lockdown in the state strictly. Further he said that the government is continuously working on the lines to establish social security and reach out to the maximum at this hour.

People of Jharkhand have come out in full support over Prime Minister’s clarion call for extension of Lockdown till May 3 and seven-pointer demands for necessary action.

All MPs, MLAs, who’s-who of the society and denizens of the state have vowed to strictly follow the Lockdown orders during the extended period till May 3.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren in his appeal to the masses has asked to Stay Indoors at Homes, refrain to believe in myths and fake news and regularly wear face-masks whenever stepping out of homes. Meanwhile, Jharkhand DGP MV Rao has instructed all the SSPs and SPs to take strict action against Lockdown violators.

He has further instructed to take on-the-spot action against people moving on roads and riding vehicles unnecessarily. Mr Rao has sternly mentioned that action will be taken against police-station in-charge where market areas, chowks, intersections will be reported with crowds and gatherings.

All district SPs have been asked to provide food and assistance to the needy and poor in their respective areas. So far, 1245 people have been arrested in Jharkhand in lockdown violation case, while 670 cases have been registered.