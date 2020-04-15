Assam Govt to provide financial help to sericulture farmers

AMN

In Assam, Handloom and Textile department has taken steps to provide financial help to 8 thousand Sericulture farmers during lock down period. Handloom and Textile minister Ranjit Dutta said that 5000 rupees will be given as one time gratia payments through direct bank transfer.

The Minister also said that yarn banks are also to be re-opened for the benefit of the weavers. Mr. Dutta mentioned that weavers Self Help Groups have already given financial help by the government.

He said that essential food items are being given to tea workers at Biswanath district by his initiative in a bid to help them during lock down period. 31 positive cases have been reported in Assam so far.