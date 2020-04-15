Curfew in parts of Ahmedabad on Wednesday

AMN

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced a curfew in parts of Ahmedabad from 6 AM from tomorrow,15th April. The decision was taken in view of the rising number of cases in the hotspot areas of Ahmedabad.

The curfew will remain in force till April 21. More than 50 percent of the total cases have been reported from Ahmedabad and the majority of them are from the walled city and other hotspots in the city.

In view of this, the state government has decided to take aggressive action to prevent the spread of Covid 19 in other parts of the city. As part of it, the entire walled city and Danilimda area of Ahmedabad will be put under curfew from tomorrow.

CM said only women will be allowed to go out between 1 PM to 4 PM to purchase essential items during the curfew. The AMC has already declared this area a buffer zone where strong surveillance and intensive testing is being done by the corporation. Meanwhile, Mr Rupani said the lockdown will be continued with strict implementation all over the state.