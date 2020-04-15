Karanata: Control Centre set up in Tumakuru to trace COVID19 cases

AMN

A Command and Control Centre has been set up in Tumakuru with Smart city capabilities. The Centre carries out tracking and tracing of quarantined cases related to COVID 19 pandemic, allocates duties and conducting training workers.

It also offers tele-counselling and tele-medicine services. Tumkuru Smart City administration has carried out efficient management of counter pandemic measures.

The Command and Control Centre set up in the city has been efficiently keeping the pandemic under check. T Bubalan who is the Managing Director of Smart City special purpose vehicle spoke to our Tumkuru Correspondent about the measures initiated by the Command Centre.

Surat and Pune too have similar Command and Control Centre to keep the pandemic in check.