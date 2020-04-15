Tamil Nadu: Number of fresh COVID-19 cases drops to 31

Latest News

In Tamil Nadu, the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 infection has dipped to 31. Comparing the everyday chart, this is the lowest ever record of new cases this month.

In yet another positive development, the state health secretary Dr Beela Rajesh has said new cases from among the “severe acute respiratory infection” patients identified through home surveillance is also nil today.

In her media interaction this evening in Chennai, she said 81 patients have been discharged so far after cure. Meanwhile, another patient died at Karur leading to a marginal increase in the death toll to 12.

The number of discharged people in the state is set to go up considerably, as many of the Covid-19 patients are now free from its symptoms. However, as per the protocol, they are being kept under hospital care to complete 14 continuous days to doubly ensure that they are fully cured.

Meanwhile, the medicine-on-call facility has been rolled out in the state from today. initially about 4000 medical stores joined the chain which is now growing by leaps and bounds. The people are asked to call the toll-free number 1800-1212-172. The call details will be shared with their nearest medical store personnel who will verify the preion and deliver the medicine. In short, even during the lockdown period, the medicines are just a phone call away.

