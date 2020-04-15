Latest News

US to halt funding to WHO over coronavirus
COVID 19: death toll rises to 1,26,681
4,86,622 people recovered from coronavirus
All passenger train services fully cancelled across the nation till 3rd May
Death toll rises to 377 in India
Centre notifies new guidelines of extension of lockdown till 3rd May

UP govt promotes all students from class 6 to 9 & 11 following lockdown

WEB DESK

In a major relief to students, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote all students from classes 6 to 9 and class 11 affiliated with UP Board without final exams. Now these students will move to the next grade without appearing for the final examinations.

The announcement came as a relief for lakhs of students, whose examination preparations and academics were hampered due to closure of schools and other educational institutions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

After a review meeting Tuesday Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that students from classes 9 to 12 will be taught via e-learning and virtual classes through WhatsApp from April 20. He said that UP board students can be taught with the help of e-content at Diksha portal and suggested that Doordarshan can also prove strong medium for the help of students.

The Secondary Education Minister Sharma had already announced that the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result will be released in the first week of June

