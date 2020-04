AMN

Three new cases of Corona Virus have been detected in Jharkhand today evening, confirmed the Director of RIMS, Dr DK Singh.

The number of cases has risen to 27 in the state after two new cases have been found positive from Hindpiri locality in Ranchi and one new case from Simdega district.

Hindpiri area of Ranchi, from where the first positive case of the state was detected has been declared as CORONA Hotspot zone. 13 positive cases have been detected from the area till date.