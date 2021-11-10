India, China harden positions on LAC row
Malala Yousafzai ties knot with Asser Malik

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai tied the knot during a small ceremony in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday. Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, who is a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, looked cheerful in the photos that the Nobel laureate shared on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Malala’s friend, Sarah Jehaan, shared the video of the “qubool hai” moment, where the marriage officiator asks her husband to accept the education activist her as his wife.

The solemniser asks her husband to say: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).” At which, he says: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).”

“MashaAllah, congratulations to all of you,” the solemniser adds.

