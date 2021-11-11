India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
US-China announce to boost co-operation on climate change

Activists and politicians have cautiously welcomed an unexpected US-China declaration vowing to boost climate cooperation in the next decade. The EU and UN described the move as encouraging and an important step. However, Independent Global campaign network Greenpeace International said both countries needed to show more commitment. The US and China are the world’s two biggest carbon emitters. They said they would work together to achieve the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The announcement by the two global rivals was made yesterday at the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are now expected to hold a virtual meeting as early as next week.

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

The Indian Awaaz