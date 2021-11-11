US-China announce to boost co-operation on climate change

AMN

Activists and politicians have cautiously welcomed an unexpected US-China declaration vowing to boost climate cooperation in the next decade. The EU and UN described the move as encouraging and an important step. However, Independent Global campaign network Greenpeace International said both countries needed to show more commitment. The US and China are the world’s two biggest carbon emitters. They said they would work together to achieve the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature goal set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The announcement by the two global rivals was made yesterday at the ongoing COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are now expected to hold a virtual meeting as early as next week.