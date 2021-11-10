Make in India initiative is showing results: Rajnath Singh

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday highlighted the efforts in the field of indigenization through Make in India initiative is showing results. He said the orders of LCA Mk 1A and C-295 will open new opportunities in the indigenous aerospace sector. Speaking at the second bi-annual IAF Commanders’ Conference, Mr Singh mentioned that enhancing jointness is essential and the structure should be evolved after closely examining various options and inputs from all stakeholders.

The Defence minister appreciated the IAF for maintaining a high level of preparedness, ability to respond on a short notice and displaying high standards of professionalism in carrying out operational and peace time tasks.

On the volatile situation on country’s borders, Mr Singh said that the Armed Forces need to be prepared to respond at a short notice for any contingency. He brought out that the role of IAF in future conflicts is crucial and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by AI, Big Data Handling and Machine Learning.

The minister exhorted the commanders to brainstorm to evolve viable solutions towards the conference theme of, Ensuring Certainty amidst Uncertainties. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari briefed the Defence Minister on the current status of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal addressed Commanders and emphasized on the need to develop multi-domain capability in order to give a swift and befitting response to any misadventures by our adversaries. He also emphasized on the need for joint training with the Indian Army and Indian Navy to enable synergized application of combat power in future conflicts.