India, China harden positions on LAC row
Bangladesh govt raises prices of diesel, kerosene by 15 Taka per litre
Haryana govt notifies State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020; To come into force from Jan 15, 2022
France to help India in advanced military technologies
Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held in New Delhi on Nov 10
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2021 05:39:46      انڈین آواز

Make in India initiative is showing results: Rajnath Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday highlighted the efforts in the field of indigenization through Make in India initiative is showing results. He said the orders of LCA Mk 1A and C-295 will open new opportunities in the indigenous aerospace sector. Speaking at the second bi-annual IAF Commanders’ Conference, Mr Singh mentioned that enhancing jointness is essential and the structure should be evolved after closely examining various options and inputs from all stakeholders.

The Defence minister appreciated the IAF for maintaining a high level of preparedness, ability to respond on a short notice and displaying high standards of professionalism in carrying out operational and peace time tasks.

On the volatile situation on country’s borders, Mr Singh said that the Armed Forces need to be prepared to respond at a short notice for any contingency. He brought out that the role of IAF in future conflicts is crucial and it needs to harness the capabilities and opportunities offered by AI, Big Data Handling and Machine Learning.

The minister exhorted the commanders to brainstorm to evolve viable solutions towards the conference theme of, Ensuring Certainty amidst Uncertainties. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari briefed the Defence Minister on the current status of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal addressed Commanders and emphasized on the need to develop multi-domain capability in order to give a swift and befitting response to any misadventures by our adversaries. He also emphasized on the need for joint training with the Indian Army and Indian Navy to enable synergized application of combat power in future conflicts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

RS 2.2-crore domestic badminton under new format from next month

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Rs 2.2- crore domestic badminton season under new format will commence fr ...

T-20 World Cup: India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai; England to take on New Zealand in first semifinal tomorrow

AMN WorldCupIn ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India beat Namibia by nine wickets in Dubai last night when India ma ...

President’s Cup shooting championship: Manu Bhaker and Javad Foroughi win air pistol mixed team gold

AMN Manu Bhaker in partnership with Olympic champion Javad Foroughi of Iran won the mixed air pistol gold i ...

خبرنامہ

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz