India is keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan, says NSA Ajit Doval at Regional Security Dialogue

AMN

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today reiterated that India is keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. In his remarks at Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, Mr Doval said, it is a privilege for India to host this dialogue. Mr Doval expressed confidence that deliberations will be productive and useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan and enhance all countries collective security. Mr Doval said, this is a time for close consultations amongst the participating countries. Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, which is convened by India over the Afghanistan situation is currently underway in New Delhi.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the meeting. India had also invited Pakistan and China for the meeting. However, both countries are not attending. China has said, it is unable to attend the meeting due to scheduling issue, but is open for dialogue with India on Afghanistan multilaterally and bilaterally.

This is the first time all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours, are participating in this format. The enthusiastic response is recognition of the importance attached to India’s role to promote peace and security in Afghanistan.

There will be discussions over security situation in Afghanistan, radicalization, extremism, drug production and trafficking. Threat emanating from military weapons left behind in Afghanistan will also be a part of deliberation.

Iran’s National Security Council Secretary Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said, solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government and participation of all ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Admiral Shamkhani expressed hope to come up with a mechanism to resolve it. He was speaking at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

Security Council of Tajikistan Secretary Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda said, his country shares a long border with Afghanistan. Therefore, the current situation creates extra risk and possibilities for drug trafficking and terrorism. Mr Mahmudzoda said, the situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated. He said, Tajikistan is ready to participate in all programmes that can help the people of Afghanistan.

Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat M Imankulov said that it is a very difficult situation in the region and all over the world.

Speaking at the Dialogue, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev said, the multilateral meetings can help in discussing issues linked to the development situation in Afghanistan and establish long-lasting peace in the country.India is keenly watching developments in Afghanistan, says NSA Ajit Doval at Regional Securityfair