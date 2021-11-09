Domestic air passenger traffic rises 67 percent in October: ICRA

AMN

Domestic air passenger traffic grew by a whopping 67 percent, year-on-year, at around 87 to 88 lakh in October, on the back of festive season demand amid a continuous fall in the number of COVID-19 infection cases, says a report. According to credit rating agency ICRA, domestic passenger volume in October last year was at 52.7 lakh.

Moreover, domestic carriers operated 46 percent more flights, at 72,000 during the month under review, over 49,150 departures logged in October 2020, ICRA said. However, higher Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices continue to pose a near-term challenge with prices seeing a sequential increase of 13.9 percent in the current month.