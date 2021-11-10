Afghan soil must not be used for sheltering, training or financing terror acts: Delhi Declaration

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Declaration of Regional National Security Advisers (NSAs) on Wednesday called for a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region.

The Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday resolved that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any act of terror.

It condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism. The Dialogue in an expanded format and attended by National Security Advisers / Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russian, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The participants discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications. The sides paid special attention to the current political situation in Afghanistan and threats arising from terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking as well as the need for humanitarian assistance.

During the meeting, the National Security Advisers / Secretaries of the National Security Councils reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. It Expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

The participants recalled the relevant UN Resolutions on Afghanistan and noted that the United Nations has a central role to play in Afghanistan and that its continued presence in the country must be preserved. They also emphasized the importance of ensuring that the fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities are not violated.

The statement has also expressed concern over the deteriorating socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and underlined the need to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. They reiterated that humanitarian assistance should be provided in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner to Afghanistan and that the assistance is distributed within the country in a non-discriminatory manner across all sections of the Afghan society.

The participants also reiterated their commitment to provide assistance to Afghanistan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They reiterated the importance of their dialogue and agreed to remain engaged with each other in the future. The participants thanked India for holding the Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi. The next round will be held in 2022.