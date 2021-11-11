India, China harden positions on LAC row
Heads of National Security Councils of seven nations call on PM Modi

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Heads of the National Security Councils of seven nations, who are in Delhi for the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan hosted today by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval collectively called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the completion of the Dialogue.

The senior security officers, representing Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India’s initiative in organising the Dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges. They also conveyed their perspectives on the Afghan situation.

The Prime Minister appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

He emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan, the need for an inclusive government, a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups, a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan, and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Mr Modi also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia’s traditions of moderation and progressive culture and counter extremist tendencies.

