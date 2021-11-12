President Kovind lauds campaign against Covid at conference of Governors

Staff Reporter

The 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors began at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind is presiding over the conference.

This is the fourth Conference being presided over by President Kovind. Apart from Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the Conference.

In the inaugural address, President Ram Nath Kovind said, India undertook a comprehensive and effective campaign against Covid-19. He lauded covid warriors for their work. The President said, all our COVID19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. He said, today with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country. Mr Kovind said, due to the initiatives of the Government and the efforts of Scientists India was able to develop vaccines to fight the pandemic. He said India is helping other countries under the Vaccine Matri initiative.

In the welcome address, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the conference has been organized after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the nation and all States have successfully faced the pandemic. Mr Shah said, after 100 crore vaccinations, India is coming out of the shadow of the pandemic. He said the whole world is praising India for its successful fight against Covid-19. The Home Minister said, the Prime Minister interacted with Chief Ministers several times and Governors during the pandemic and advised them. He said the Governors have worked proactively during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mr Shah said it is the time of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Governor Conference this time holds special importance