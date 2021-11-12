India, China harden positions on LAC row
President Kovind lauds campaign against Covid at conference of Governors

The 51st Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors began at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind is presiding over the conference.

This is the fourth Conference being presided over by President Kovind. Apart from Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the Conference.

In the inaugural address, President Ram Nath Kovind said, India undertook a comprehensive and effective campaign against Covid-19. He lauded covid warriors for their work. The President said, all our COVID19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. He said, today with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country. Mr Kovind said, due to the initiatives of the Government and the efforts of Scientists India was able to develop vaccines to fight the pandemic. He said India is helping other countries under the Vaccine Matri initiative.

In the welcome address, Home Minister Amit Shah said, the conference has been organized after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the nation and all States have successfully faced the pandemic. Mr Shah said, after 100 crore vaccinations, India is coming out of the shadow of the pandemic. He said the whole world is praising India for its successful fight against Covid-19. The Home Minister said, the Prime Minister interacted with Chief Ministers several times and Governors during the pandemic and advised them. He said the Governors have worked proactively during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mr Shah said it is the time of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the Governor Conference this time holds special importance

Golf: Shiv Kapur, Abhijit Chadha card identical 64s, share round one lead at Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Harpal Singh Bedi / Chandigarh Six-time international winner Shiv Kapur and local challenger Abhijit Singh ...

Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the 18-member Indian Junior Hockey Team ...

T20: Australia beat Pakistan by 5 wickets qualifies for finals

Matthew Wade's late blitz ensured Australia sailed through, comfortably at the end, for a T20 World Cup final ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

