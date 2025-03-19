Major Asian stocks display mixed trends

Major Asian stocks displayed mixed trends today. South Korea’s Kospi rose over half percent up, Singapore’s Strait Times index added over 0.3 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up by 0.12 percent. Conversely, Japan’s Nikkei index slipped 0.25 percent and China’s Shanghai Composite index fell slightly by 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent today by a unanimous vote, as policymakers decided to spend more time to assess how prospects of higher US tariffs would affect the export-focused economy.

Major European indices were trading mixed. Germany’s DAX was trading over 0.4 percent down, and London’s FTSE 100 had dropped over 0.2 percent, while France’s CAC 40 was trading over 0.3 percent up when reports last came in.

