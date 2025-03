BIZ DESK

US stocks fell yesterday to snap a two-day winning streak as investors exercised caution ahead of a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve while gauging the potential impact of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped over 1.7 percent, S&P 500 fell over one percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped over 0.6 percent. The Fed will release its latest policy statement tonight along with an updated summary of economic projections.