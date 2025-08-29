Major Asian markets up

Major Asian stock markets increased today. Shanghai Composite Index surged 1.1 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased up by 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced 0.3 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended up with 0.2 per cent .On the other hand Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.8 per cent. Major European indices were trading mixed today. France CAC 40 increased over 0.3 per cent, London’s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 cent, and Germany’s DAX ended on flat note, when reports last came in.

