Delhi: Military hospital first to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery

In a breakthrough for military medical care, Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) has become the first government institute in the country India and the second in South Asia to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery using the state-of-the-art ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

This achievement marks the Ophthalmology Department’s successful entry into the frontier of robotic, bladeless, and computer-guided eye surgery with its first-ever Femto-second Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS). The integration of this cutting-edge technology at AHRR underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, safe, and effective healthcare for its personnel & their families. FLACS ensures both precision and optimal outcomes, critical in military medicine.