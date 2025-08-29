Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Delhi: Military hospital first to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery

Aug 29, 2025
Delhi: Military hospital first to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery

In a breakthrough for military medical care, Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) has become the first government institute in the country India and the second in South Asia to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery using the state-of-the-art ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

This achievement marks the Ophthalmology Department’s successful entry into the frontier of robotic, bladeless, and computer-guided eye surgery with its first-ever Femto-second Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS). The integration of this cutting-edge technology at AHRR underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, safe, and effective healthcare for its personnel & their families. FLACS ensures both precision and optimal outcomes, critical in military medicine.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Major Asian markets up

Aug 29, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Extends Import Duty Exemption on Raw Cotton Until 31st December 2025

Aug 29, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Qatar Expresses Confidence in India’s Investment Climate, Says FM Sitharaman

Aug 28, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Engineering universities in Bangladesh under ‘complete shutdown’ after police crackdown

29 August 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh EC unveils roadmap for 13th national polls

29 August 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर ISIS का आतंकी गिरफ्तार : NIA

29 August 2025 12:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Delhi: Military hospital first to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery

29 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!