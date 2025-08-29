Japan’s Technology and India’s Talent Can Shape Shared Prosperity: PM Modi

AMN / TOKYO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo today, said that the world is not only observing India but also relying on it for growth and stability. He underlined that Japan has consistently played a vital role in India’s development journey — from metros and manufacturing to start-ups and semiconductors.

Mr. Modi noted that Japanese companies have already invested around 40 billion dollars in India and highlighted that the country offers one of the most promising destinations for investment, where capital “not only grows but multiplies.” Stressing that India enjoys political and economic stability alongside transparent policies, he said the nation is on course to soon become the world’s third-largest economy.

Inviting Japanese companies to participate in the “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative, the Prime Minister described Japan as a “technology powerhouse” and India as a “talent powerhouse.” He said the combination of Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can result in a transformative partnership.

Mr. Modi further pointed to reforms undertaken by his government to simplify processes, including improvements in ease of doing business and the introduction of a single digital-window clearance system. Emphasizing skill development and stronger people-to-people ties, he said a shared workforce between the two countries would drive shared prosperity.