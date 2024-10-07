Maharsahtra: 60 Students hospitalized after food poisoning

AMN/ WEB DESK

60 students living in the hostel of Purnamal Lahoti Government Technical College in Latur were hospitalized after experiencing food poisoning last night. The students have been admitted to Vilasrao Deshmukh Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. The police have launched an investigation and food samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Following the incident, Member of Parliament Dr Shivaji Kalge and District Collector Varsha Thakur visited the hospital to check on the students and inquire about their condition.