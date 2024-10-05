Bihar Floods Worsen in Darbhanga and Other Districts, Affecting Over 16 Lakh

representative image

Bihar flood situation continues to be grim as several new regions have been impacted due to deluge in Darbhanga, East Champaran, Khagaria, and Muzaffarpur districts. As rivers like Bagmati, Kamla Balan, and Adhwara Group are in spate, several villages have been submerged. More than 16 lakh people have been affected in 18 districts. On the other hand, flood water has receded in many parts, including Supaul, Sitamarhi, and West Champaran districts, providing some relief.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Darbhanga today to review the ongoing relief work, including the distribution of food materials and other things in flood-affected regions. He visited a food packet distribution centre at Indoor Stadium in Laheriyasarai in Darbhanga.