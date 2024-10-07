IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall in Northeast & South India

AMN/ WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall over Northeast and South Peninsular India today. The weather department predicted that there are no significant chances of rain in the Northwest, West, and Central regions in the coming days. IMD said Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are very likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall in the next 2-3 days. The weather agency estimated that isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning today.