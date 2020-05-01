Latest News

Maharashtra to provide free and cashless insurance to people of the state

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra Government today announced that cent per cent inclusion of population from the state will be provided free health treatment under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana.

While making the announcement on the 60th foundation year of the state, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, with this Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to provide free and cashless insurance premium to the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body has asked its staff above the age of 55 years to work from home or abstain from field duties, while those with comorbidities have been given leave for two weeks in view of the Corona virus outbreak. Maharashtra has reported 10,498 cases with 459 fatalities so far.

With a surge in cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai, the State Government today said that 2,000 additional beds will be set up. Besides, those elderlies residing in the densely populated localities and suffering from high-blood pressure, diabeties and other comorbidites, will be surveyed and if needed they will be sent for institutional quarantine. Out of the 36 districts in the state, there are as many as 14 districts in Red Zone, 16 in Orange and six in Green Zone.

In continuation to its earlier order, the State Government said that 100 per cent clinics should be kept open in Malegaon, which is one of the badly affected areas in the state. And, whosoover fails to adhere to the order the license of that particular clinic will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, economic activities are picking up in Green and Orange Zones as agriculture related activities have started gradually. Sugar factories in Latur district have started functioning under the prescribed guidelines of maintaining social distancing and other necessary precautions.

