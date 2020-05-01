UP govt transfers Rs 4 cr into accounts of labourers

AMN

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that his government is doing all efforts for the welfare of labourers. State Government is bringing back all its migrant workers and labourers from other states and taking care of them. A total amount of four crore rupees was transferred into accounts of labourers today.

The Chief Minister spoke to labourers across the state through video conferencing on World Labour Day and reviewed the schemes being run by State Government. He said that government is bringing back the migrant workers stranded in other states and doing arrangement of work for the daily wage labourers in their vicinity.

More than five thousand migrant workers today came back to state from Madhya Pradesh in 155 buses while 50 buses carrying workers of MP also left for their native places.

Tomorrow workers from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will be brought back. Meanwhile, State Government has ordered to seal it’s borders with neighbouring states and keep extra vigil so that nobody can enter into state discreetly.