Two trains to ferry stranded migrants, students from Jaipur and Kota to Patna

AMN

Two trains will start tonight from Jaipur and Kota in Rajasthan for Patna in Bihar carrying stranded migrant workers and students. These trains will start journey at 10 p.m. tonight and will reach Patna tomorrow afternoon.

There are 24 coaches in these trains including 18 sleeper coaches and four second class general coaches. Social distancing will be maintained during journey. Security forces will be deployed in these train for smooth journey.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has thanked the Union goverment, Indian Railways and Rajasthan Goverment in extending support to bring back migrant worker and students.