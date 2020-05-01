Kerala: No new COVID-19 cases reported today

AMN

Bringing great cheer to Kerala, no COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Kerala today whereas nine persons recovered from the disease. Train carrying migrant labourers to leave for Odisha soon.

Today is the first day that reported no COVID-19 cases from Kerala since the countrywide lockdown was declared on 24th of March.

In all, 392 persons recovered from the disease in Kerala so far recording a recovery rate of 79 per cent. Presently, 102 active cases of COVID-19 are there in the state.

Meanwhile, the first special train from Kerala carrying migrant labourers is about to leave from Aluva for Bhubaneswar. Around 1,200 migrant labourers will be carried in the non-stop train, following strict social distancing norms.

The medical screening of passengers are ongoing. Special police forces are being deployed to ensure law or order in the area. Food and water are also being made available for the long journey.