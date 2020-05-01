President, VP, PM greet people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on statehood day



AMN

President, Vice President and Prime Minister today greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on their statehood.

President Ram Nath Kovind hoped that Gujarat continues its uninterrupted progress in the years to come. He also hoped that Maharashtra continues to prosper and remain safe.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, Gujarat has been the birthplace of great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel who shaped the nation’s destiny.

He said, Gujarati people are well-known for their spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation across India and the world.

Mr Naidu hoped that the state continues to prosper and touch new heights of glory.

The Vice President said, Maharashtra has played an important role in national development.

He extended his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the State and well being of its people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, both Gujarat and Maharashtra have contributed to the development of the country.

He said people of Gujarat have made special contributions in many fields and it has touched new peaks of achievements.

Mr Modi said, India is proud of Maharashtra’s significant contribution to the country’s development and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the state.

Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed after the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960.