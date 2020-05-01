Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 9,72,719 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Lockdowns causing record fall in CO2 emissions
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,27,638 worldwide
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2020 10:16:52      انڈین آواز

Tamil Nadu: 17-member Committee on Lockdown submits its report to CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The 17-member Committee on Lockdown led by the Finance Secretary Krishnan in Tamil Nadu, submitted its report to the Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy today. The Medical Experts Committee and all the District Collectors have also given their views to the Chief Minister on how to go about relaxing the restrictions once the blanket lockdown gets over.

Meanwhile, number of new COVID-19 infected cases has exceeded the mark of two hundred on a single day in the state today. In all, 203 people were newly confirmed with the disease including 176 in Chennai. The total infected cases stands at 2,526 though the active caseload is 1,183. A senior citizen in Chennai lost his battle against the disease today taking the total fatalities to 28.

The State Government is to make an announcement on relaxing the restrictions in tune with the Union Home Ministry guidelines after the Cabinet meeting, which is expected tomorrow. Health Minister Dr Vijayabhaskar claims that the state is still in the safe zone. He has said the number of tests has increased to the country’s highest of 9,615 on a single day today, which is being further augmented. He said, the current testing rate is 165 per lakh people as against the national average of 65 per lakh. He maintains that the state also ranks first in the discharge of patients at 54 per cent and the fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 spread in Chennai is seeing a steep hike for the past few days, the state government has appointed the Revenue and Disaster Management Principal Secretary as the special nodal officer to coordinate the preventive measures along with the City Commissioner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Renowned Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

WEB DESK Renowned Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away at a Mumbai hospital. The 67-year-old actor fought a t ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!